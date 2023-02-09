Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Increases Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 184.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,096 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 44,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 709,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 380,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 30,656 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CS opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26. Credit Suisse Group AG has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

