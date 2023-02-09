Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $289,000 Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $832.00.

ORLY stock opened at $787.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $819.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $773.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $870.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total value of $2,126,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 602 shares in the company, valued at $511,994.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,435 shares of company stock worth $8,840,610 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

