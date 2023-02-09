Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 436.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,735,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480,718 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,245,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,787 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 420.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,272,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,852 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,292,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,826,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 86 Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.02.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

(Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.