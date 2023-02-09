Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (ASX:PNI) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (ASX:PNI – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.156 per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Investment Management Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 14.45, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.25.

Get Pinnacle Investment Management Group alerts:

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited operates as an investment management company in Australia. The company offers third party distribution, and fund infrastructure and support services to its affiliates and various investment managers. It also operates as a corporate trustee and responsible entity for retail and wholesale investment trusts.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Investment Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Investment Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.