Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEMKT:PDO)

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.
Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
PDO stock opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average of $14.18.
Insider Activity
In other Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund news, insider Julie Ann Meggers acquired 20,000 shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $285,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 39,500 shares in the company, valued at $564,455. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund
Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
