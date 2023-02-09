Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEMKT:PDO)

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

PDO stock opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average of $14.18.

Get Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund news, insider Julie Ann Meggers acquired 20,000 shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $285,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 39,500 shares in the company, valued at $564,455. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Yuma Energy, Inc, formerly Pyramid Oil Company (Pyramid), is engaged in the business of exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. It acquires interests in land and producing properties through acquisition and lease, on which it drills and/or operates crude oil or natural gas wells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.