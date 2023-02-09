Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 200 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Five9 were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 180,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,373,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 29,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 411,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,480,000 after buying an additional 36,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIVN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Five9 from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Five9 from $75.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

Five9 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $83.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.22. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $138.34.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $198.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.50 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 28,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $2,149,301.07. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 116,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,695.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 28,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $2,149,301.07. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 116,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,695.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $26,732.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,818.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,915. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Further Reading

