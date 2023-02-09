Picton Mahoney Asset Management Reduces Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,455 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $185.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 65.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.57. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $194.97.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 164,350 shares of company stock valued at $27,919,671 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.50.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

