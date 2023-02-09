Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 2,700 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $28,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $94.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.50 and a 200-day moving average of $79.14. The company has a market cap of $488.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $128.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 39.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

