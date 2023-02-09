Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $427,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 552,930 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 278.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the period. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWH opened at $21.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.15. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

