Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $187,000 Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,430 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,484,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 17.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,486 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 53,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $257.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $349.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $1,437,218.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,026. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total transaction of $569,522.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,500.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $1,437,218.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,285 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.38.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

