Picton Mahoney Asset Management Decreases Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,500 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 19,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $32.37 on Thursday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.11.

