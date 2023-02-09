Picton Mahoney Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 63.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the second quarter valued at $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the second quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 260.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RRX shares. Wolfe Research lowered Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

NYSE RRX opened at $155.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $165.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.25.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.34. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.18%.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

