Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires New Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 680 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in TopBuild by 8.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in TopBuild by 462.1% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,204,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,412,000 after purchasing an additional 990,537 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in TopBuild by 6.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the third quarter worth about $3,622,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 6.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of BLD opened at $197.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.50. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $140.66 and a 52-week high of $243.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About TopBuild

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLD. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TopBuild to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.11.

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.