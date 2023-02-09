Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Price Performance

Shares of Phoenix New Media stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. Phoenix New Media has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 22.12%.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. It operates under the Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

