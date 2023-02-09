Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.21-$1.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $960.00M-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $982.11 million.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.90. 108,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,935. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.57. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.19 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 19.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAHC. Roth Capital began coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Phibro Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 51.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

