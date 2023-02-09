Persistence (XPRT) Price Tops $0.57 on Top Exchanges

Persistence (XPRT) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Persistence token can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00002539 BTC on exchanges. Persistence has a market cap of $84.59 million and $487,258.03 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Persistence has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.00 or 0.00443162 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000110 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,624.06 or 0.29355842 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.11 or 0.00425931 BTC.

Persistence Profile

Persistence’s genesis date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 164,420,280 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,920,280 tokens. The official message board for Persistence is medium.com/persistence-blog. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Persistence

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers).The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics.Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

