Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.99

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 117112 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PWP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Up 7.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 20,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $193,438.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 737,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,129,352.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 48.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 7.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 505,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 23.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 9.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

