PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,951 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MBA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $2.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.82. 1,152,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,638,019. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $239.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.81%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.00.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

