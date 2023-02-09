PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $174.40 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

