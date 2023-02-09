Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives $19.65 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional Trading of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,613,000 after purchasing an additional 226,216 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Down 2.1 %

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $16.03 on Thursday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.85%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

