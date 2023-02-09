PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of PayPal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.11.
PayPal Trading Down 4.2 %
PayPal stock opened at $79.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $90.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $125.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
PayPal Company Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
