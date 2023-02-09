PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.08-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.97 billion-$6.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.00 billion. PayPal also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.87-$4.87 EPS.

PayPal Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.42. 20,863,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,540,705. The stock has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on PayPal from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after buying an additional 162,373 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 5.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,008,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $694,871,000 after purchasing an additional 324,814 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in PayPal by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,563,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1,353.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $166,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,165 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.