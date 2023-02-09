PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,927 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $5,746,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,905,000 after acquiring an additional 173,465 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 11.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
PayPal Price Performance
Shares of PayPal stock opened at $79.72 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $90.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.35.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PayPal Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PayPal (PYPL)
- Take-Two Interactive: The Upside Just Got A Lot Clearer
- Soup, There It Is! Campbell’s Pullback Presents an Opportunity
- Fortinet Gaps Up, Lifts Optimism About Other Cybersecurity Stocks
- Emerson Electric: Charging Toward The Buy Zone
- Enphase Energy May be Offering Investors a Second Chance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.