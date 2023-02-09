PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,927 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $5,746,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,905,000 after acquiring an additional 173,465 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 11.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $79.72 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $90.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.35.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.11.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

