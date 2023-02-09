Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 71.08% from the company’s previous close.

PYCR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Paycor HCM from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.77.

Paycor HCM Stock Down 4.0 %

PYCR stock opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -43.84 and a beta of 0.43. Paycor HCM has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $170,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $27,780.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,694.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $170,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,002,655 shares of company stock worth $170,763,490. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYCR. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Paycor HCM by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 325.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 70,297 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at $241,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

