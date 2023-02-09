Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Posts Earnings Results

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.68 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $16.81 on Thursday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $20.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 19.0% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PTEN shares. TheStreet raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

