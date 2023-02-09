Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Gap Down to $73.34

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $73.34, but opened at $71.50. Patrick Industries shares last traded at $75.01, with a volume of 9,529 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PATK. StockNews.com began coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Patrick Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.98. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.52%.

In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $474,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,558,332.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $474,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,558,332.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $657,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,280,903.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $2,589,710. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Patrick Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 8,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 250.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 57,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 41,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

