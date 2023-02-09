Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) VP Sells $151,231.00 in Stock

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.9 %

PH stock traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $351.99. 1,500,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,321. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $352.75.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,897,000 after purchasing an additional 16,535 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

