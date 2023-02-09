Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays began coverage on Parex Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Parex Resources from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Parex Resources Price Performance

PARXF opened at $17.70 on Monday. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

