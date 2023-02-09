Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Nordea Equity Research

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
PANDY has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $757.50.
Pandora A/S Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PANDY opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $16.65. Pandora A/S has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.
About Pandora A/S
Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the Moments and Collabs; and Style and Upstream Innovation segments. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.
