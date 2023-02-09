Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC) Hits New 12-Month High at $378.00

Pacific Assets Trust plc (LON:PAC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 378 ($4.54) and last traded at GBX 372.55 ($4.48), with a volume of 146223 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 372 ($4.47).

Pacific Assets Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 357.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 348.81. The company has a market capitalization of £450.62 million and a P/E ratio of 2,657.14.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Assets Trust

In other Pacific Assets Trust news, insider Sian Hansen bought 1,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 352 ($4.23) per share, with a total value of £6,944.96 ($8,348.31).

About Pacific Assets Trust

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

