OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $52.39

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.39 and last traded at $52.39, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.39.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
OSRAM Licht AG engages in the manufacture and sale of lighting products. It operates through the following segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. The Opto Semiconductors segment offers light-emitting diodes in low, mid, high, and ultra high power classes for general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors.
