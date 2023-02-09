Osmosis (OSMO) Price Up 4% Over Last Week

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last week, Osmosis has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00004839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Osmosis has a total market cap of $547.10 million and $28.26 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Osmosis

Osmosis’ genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

