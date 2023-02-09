Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 5,007 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,007 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,515,000 after acquiring an additional 42,367 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 319.9% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $54.88 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.89.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.