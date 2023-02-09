Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 188 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $433,134,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 168.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,368,000 after purchasing an additional 612,692 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,926,000 after buying an additional 422,355 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 152.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,044,000 after buying an additional 265,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,035,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CAT opened at $248.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The company has a market capitalization of $129.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,868 shares of company stock worth $20,958,609 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

