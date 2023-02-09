Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $636,000 in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 526.7% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 32,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,658 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.40.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE OMC opened at $92.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.59. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $96.52.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 42.40% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

