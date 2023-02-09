Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $799,000 Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on XEL. UBS Group lifted their target price on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Xcel Energy stock opened at $67.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.56. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.51%.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.