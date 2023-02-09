Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays upped their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.30.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.5 %

ONEOK Increases Dividend

OKE opened at $68.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.11%.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.