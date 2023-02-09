Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 105.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 404.9% during the third quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 16,856 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 39,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $68.47 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.59.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.