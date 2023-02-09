Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 234,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.6% during the third quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 117,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 18.2% during the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 9.2% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 326,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,177,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 801,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,305,000 after purchasing an additional 24,766 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE USB opened at $49.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.91. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $60.24.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.