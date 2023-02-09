OriginTrail (TRAC) Price Tops $0.42 on Exchanges

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 9th. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $152.43 million and $6.82 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 72.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OriginTrail token can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001848 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.51 or 0.00445486 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000110 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,658.24 or 0.29509826 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.79 or 0.00428982 BTC.

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail launched on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

