Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Cut by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.2% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 19.7% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 28.4% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,975 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,122,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.78. The company had a trading volume of 589,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,567,468. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $91.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.54. The stock has a market cap of $236.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Oracle to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.54.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 498,080 shares of company stock worth $40,732,946. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

