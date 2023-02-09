Oppenheimer Comments on Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Carlisle Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $6.85 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.72. The consensus estimate for Carlisle Companies’ current full-year earnings is $19.95 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $21.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $23.75 EPS.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CSL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.17.

Shares of CSL opened at $251.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.51 and its 200 day moving average is $267.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $217.92 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,751,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

