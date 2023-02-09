Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) & CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.7% of Oportun Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Oportun Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of CCUR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oportun Financial and CCUR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oportun Financial -6.23% 11.52% 2.20% CCUR N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oportun Financial $626.80 million 0.41 $47.41 million ($1.66) -4.61 CCUR $5.87 million N/A $12.23 million N/A N/A

This table compares Oportun Financial and CCUR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Oportun Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CCUR.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Oportun Financial and CCUR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oportun Financial 0 1 4 0 2.80 CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oportun Financial presently has a consensus target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 79.50%. Given Oportun Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than CCUR.

Volatility and Risk

Oportun Financial has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR has a beta of 436.3, indicating that its share price is 43,530% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oportun Financial beats CCUR on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About CCUR

CCUR Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

