Ontology (ONT) Market Capitalization Reaches $203.26 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $203.26 million and approximately $15.95 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,648.56 or 0.07193844 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00087499 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00029810 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00065609 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00011365 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00024798 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.