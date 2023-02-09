onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Sells $320,000.00 in Stock

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of ON opened at $83.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.63. onsemi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $86.15. The firm has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get onsemi alerts:

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. onsemi’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that onsemi will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

onsemi declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in onsemi by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 125,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after buying an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in onsemi by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in onsemi by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 214,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after purchasing an additional 37,087 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in onsemi by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 731,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,614,000 after purchasing an additional 147,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of onsemi in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on onsemi from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on onsemi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on onsemi from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair downgraded onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.44.

About onsemi

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.