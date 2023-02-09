Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.99

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.99 and traded as high as C$2.41. Oncolytics Biotech shares last traded at C$2.35, with a volume of 30,710 shares trading hands.

Oncolytics Biotech Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$126.32 million and a PE ratio of -4.63.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

