Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Barclays

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OMC. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.90.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $92.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $96.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 42.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Omnicom Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

