Oldfield Partners LLP Lowers Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Oldfield Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,889,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the period. Hewlett Packard Enterprise makes up about 11.6% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP owned 0.38% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $58,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $161,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,634,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $161,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 255,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,313 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $16.25. 2,689,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,521,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

