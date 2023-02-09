Oldfield Partners LLP Has $988,000 Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Oldfield Partners LLP cut its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for approximately 0.2% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in Progressive by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Progressive by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on PGR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.71.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PGR remained flat at $138.37 during midday trading on Thursday. 326,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,658. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $100.81 and a 52-week high of $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.30. The stock has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a PE ratio of 117.26, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $475,031.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,489 shares of company stock worth $5,769,358 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

