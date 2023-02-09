Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Insider Sells $24,714.96 in Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) insider Christopher G. White sold 5,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $24,714.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,807.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Ocular Therapeutix Stock Down 4.4 %
NASDAQ:OCUL traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 470,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,458. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $315.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.39. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $6.53.
Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.71 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 119.35% and a negative return on equity of 87.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 328.3% in the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 17,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
